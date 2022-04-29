Wi-LAN Must Pay $4.1M In Atty Fees In Video Patent Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (April 29, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Patent licensing firm Wi-LAN must hand over $4 million in attorney fees to Sharp and Vizio for dragging out two Delaware federal patent suits against the electronics makers over video display systems. In two individual decisions filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark — who will soon join the Federal Circuit after being sworn in last month — ordered Wi-LAN Inc., which boasts an expansive patent portfolio, to pay $3.1 million to counsel for Sharp Electronics Corp. and $1 million to attorneys for Vizio Inc. The seven-figure awards follow Judge Stark's ruling in February when he held that Wi-LAN caused the technology...

