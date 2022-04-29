Judge Sides With Fla. Class Alleging Premium Refund Scheme

By Ben Zigterman (April 29, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge ruled in favor of Sunshine State drivers accusing an American Family unit of incorrectly calculating premium refunds after nonstandard auto insurance policies were canceled early. U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas on Thursday granted partial summary judgment to Dorine Connor and Myrtle Pugh, who won certification in April for their class of Permanent General Assurance Corp. policyholders in Florida who canceled their policy within the past five years. Judge Dimitrouleas said the insurer's interpretation of its policy was "at minimum, an ambiguity that must be construed against PGAC." "Accordingly, the court finds that PGAC has breached the policy...

