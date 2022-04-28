Dunkin', Beyond Meat Sued Over Stolen 'Plant-Based' Slogan

By Lauren Berg (April 28, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Dunkin' Brands Group and Beyond Meat teamed up to sell a meat-free breakfast sandwich, but the food giants stole their "Great Taste Plant-Based" slogan from a Philadelphia company that specializes in plant-based meat substitutes, according to a trademark infringement lawsuit filed Thursday in Florida federal court. Vegadelphia Foods alleges Dunkin' Brands and Beyond Meat swiped their "Great Taste Plant-Based" slogan from the vegan-friendly food company's "Where Great Taste Is Plant-Based" mark. (Court Documents) Dunkin' and Beyond Meat collaborated in 2019 to create a plant-based sausage breakfast sandwich, but the companies copied their "Great Taste Plant-Based" advertising slogan from Vegadelphia Foods' longtime...

