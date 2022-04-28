Ill. Plasma Donors Can't Pursue Finger Scan Privacy Claims

By Lauraann Wood (April 28, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Two blood plasma donors cannot move forward with their biometric privacy allegations against three companies that operate donation centers in Illinois, because the donors' suit is too vague to put each business on notice of their claims, a federal judge ruled on Thursday. U.S. District Judge Marvin Aspen said he dismissed Brian Vaughan and Jason Darnell's amended claims against Biomat USA Inc., Talecris Plasma Resources Inc. and Interstate Blood Bank Inc., because their complaint "engages in impermissible group pleading" and is too unclear about how each company violated their rights under the Biometric Information Privacy Act. "Plaintiffs are not expected to...

