Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Affirms No Coverage For Oil Waste Dumping Suits

By Josh Liberatore (April 28, 2022, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday upheld a ruling that Admiral Insurance Co. doesn't have to cover freight companies in a suit accusing them of violating Montana's environmental laws, finding that a lower court didn't abuse its discretion and that the companies didn't properly notify their insurer of potential claims.

In an unpublished opinion, the three-judge appellate panel issued a brief and definitive rejection of arguments made by Dual Trucking Inc. and its entities that a Montana federal court abused its discretion in ruling on the case and was wrong to find that no coverage exists under six different policies. The suit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!