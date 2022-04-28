9th Circ. Affirms No Coverage For Oil Waste Dumping Suits

By Josh Liberatore (April 28, 2022, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday upheld a ruling that Admiral Insurance Co. doesn't have to cover freight companies in a suit accusing them of violating Montana's environmental laws, finding that a lower court didn't abuse its discretion and that the companies didn't properly notify their insurer of potential claims. In an unpublished opinion, the three-judge appellate panel issued a brief and definitive rejection of arguments made by Dual Trucking Inc. and its entities that a Montana federal court abused its discretion in ruling on the case and was wrong to find that no coverage exists under six different policies. The suit...

