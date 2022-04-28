Safety Measures At Crux Of Chancery Pipeline Suit Settlement

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 28, 2022, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Unitholders of Plains All American Pipeline LP who sued the company and its general partner in 2017 over a 2015 California oil spill told Delaware Court of Chancery on Thursday they will settle the case after reaching an agreement with the company on safety and corporate governance reforms. In a letter to Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti Jr., plaintiff Inter-Marketing Group USA Inc. said it had reached the settlement in its five-year litigation with nominal defendant Plains All American and its general partner, PAA GP LLC, after mediation with retired Chancellor William Chandler III. The corporate governance changes will "ensure the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS