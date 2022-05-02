Pico Technology Hires Ex-Revlon Legal Chief As GC

By Sue Reisinger (May 2, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Pico Technology has announced it has hired Lauren Goldberg, an experienced former general counsel at Vereit Inc. and Revlon Inc., as its new top lawyer. Pico said Goldberg will lead all aspects of the company's legal function as well as oversee its corporate governance, compliance and risk management programs. Pico provides comprehensive software, network and analytics to the financial services industry with offices globally, including in Chicago, Miami and New York, where Goldberg is based. In a statement Friday, Goldberg said, "Pico leads an entirely unique category for technology services in financial markets. I look forward to continuing Pico's strong legal function...

