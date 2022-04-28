Destiny Cheat Code Seller Must Face Bungie's TM Claims

By Dave Simpson (April 28, 2022, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Seattle dismissed Bungie Inc.'s copyright infringement claim against a website that sells cheat codes for its Destiny video game franchise on Wednesday and sent several other claims to arbitration, but he allowed the game company to continue to pursue claims of trademark infringement and false designation. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly tossed, without prejudice, Bungie's claim that software company AimJunkies is ripping off its copyrights by selling the codes, ruling Wednesday that the game maker's complaint relies on conclusory allegations. The company hasn't pleaded sufficient facts to plausibly allege that AimJunkies copied key elements of Bungie's...

