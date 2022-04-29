SEC Climate Plan Caters To Profit-Driven Funds, Profs Say

By Al Barbarino (April 29, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A group of 22 law and finance professors asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to ditch its proposal to bolster climate risk-related disclosures from public companies, arguing that the agency lacks the authority to impose the plan and that it caters to profit-driven investment funds instead of retail investors. The March proposal appears to be "heavily influenced by a small but powerful cohort of environmental activists and institutional investors, mostly index funds and asset managers, promoting climate consciousness as part of their business models," the professors said in a letter published Thursday to the SEC's website. "The SEC would do...

