Klarna Hit With Class Action Over Hidden Overdraft Fees

By Katryna Perera (April 29, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Financial company Klarna Inc. was hit with a putative class action suit in California federal court on Thursday by a consumer who claims the company misrepresented the risks — including insufficient funds and overdraft fees — associated with its buy now, pay later service. Plaintiff Nathan Hale is suing Klarna on behalf of all individuals who used Klarna and incurred an insufficient fund or overdraft fee as a result. According to the complaint, there are estimated to be at least 100 class members. Hale says Klarna has deceived customers into using their buy now, pay later service while hiding or failing...

