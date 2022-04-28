Michael Cohen's Bid To Blame CPA For Tax Fraud Faces Doubt

By Frank G. Runyeon (April 28, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals panel appeared deeply skeptical Thursday of Michael Cohen's lawsuit blaming his accountant for errors that led the onetime Donald Trump attorney to plead guilty to tax fraud, with the judges raising doubts about Cohen's malpractice claims. Cohen pled guilty to five tax fraud counts in 2018 stemming in part from his taxi business and was sentenced to three years of confinement, a term that ended in November. Cohen filed suit last year against accountant Jeffrey Getzel and his firm, Getzel Schiff & Pesce LLP, noting that Getzel had cooperated with prosecutors in their case against Cohen....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS