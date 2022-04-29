Asset Manager Says Lowenstein Advice Led To SEC Scrutiny

By Sarah Jarvis (April 29, 2022, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Asset manager Medley Management Inc. Friday accused Lowenstein Sandler LLP of professional malpractice, saying among other things its attorneys offered advice that was called into question by a regulator that fined the investment management firm and its former CEOs $10 million this week. Medley alleged in its New York state court complaint that on the legal advice of a Lowenstein attorney it included certain "committed" funds in its stated assets under management — a move the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleged misled investors. The SEC said in a Thursday order that Medley had been overstating its assets under management in public...

