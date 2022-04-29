Judge Wants Info On 'Remain in Mexico' Salvadoran Enrollees

By Grace Dixon (April 29, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ordered the federal government to turn over information on Salvadoran migrants caught up in the so-called Remain in Mexico program amid a decades-old class action shielding Salvadoran migrants from mistreatment by U.S. immigration officials. The order filed Wednesday breathes life into a 1982 suit launched by Salvadoran migrants, which came to a close when the California court found Border Patrol agents and Immigration and Naturalization Services officials coerced and dissuaded migrants with good-faith claims from applying for asylum. Under an outstanding permanent injunction in the case, updated most recently in 2007, immigration enforcement officials must comply with...

