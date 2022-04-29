InterDigital Can't Appeal Invalidation Of UK Wireless Patent

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (April 29, 2022, 1:34 PM BST) -- A judge refused on Friday to allow InterDigital to appeal a decision invalidating one of its wireless technology patents, repeating his earlier conclusion that it lacks novelty. Judge James Mellor ruled in favor of Chinese tech giant Lenovo at the High Court, denying InterDigital permission to appeal his earlier ruling that one of the U.S. research and development company's standard-essential patents for 3G wireless technology should be thrown out because it does not include a new invention. The patent covers the way data blocks of specified sizes are transmitted by mobile phones. "The problem comes with the width with which the patentee...

