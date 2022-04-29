Kennedy Wilson Drops $418M On 3 Apartment Complexes

By Faith Williams (April 29, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Kennedy Wilson added three multifamily communities in Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico to its portfolio through a series of off-market transactions totaling $418 million, the real estate investment company said Friday. The three properties are Palms at Peccole Ranch in Las Vegas, Nevada; La Privada in Scottsdale, Arizona; and San Miguel del Bosque in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Kennedy Wilson invested $255 million of total equity in the three properties, which are expected to generate $15 million in net operating income, the statement said. The acquisition features 1,100 units, increasing Kennedy Wilson's entire portfolio to 37,600 units. About 13,800 of the units...

