WTO Rebukes EU For Flimsy Safeguard Tariffs Investigation

By Alex Lawson (April 29, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A World Trade Organization panel dinged the European Union's steel safeguard tariffs in a decision published Friday, siding with the Turkish government's claims that the trading bloc didn't justify its restrictions under global trading rules. Brussels set temporary restrictions on steel in 2018 and 2019 in response to an import surge prompted by what it called "unforeseen developments." But the WTO said the EU's trade commission was not able to show that those unforeseen developments actually caused the import surge. One of those developments was the Trump administration's 2018 imposition of national security steel tariffs under Section 232 of the Trade...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS