Restaurant Co. Takes Virus Coverage Appeal To NY High Court

By Eli Flesch (April 29, 2022, 3:27 PM EDT) -- A restaurant operator that became the first business to lose a pandemic coverage appeal in New York is taking its suit for business interruption coverage to the Empire State's highest court, according to a memorandum filed Thursday. Consolidated Restaurant Operations argued in its filing that the New York Court of Appeals should weigh in on whether the presence of the coronavirus can cause the kind of physical loss or damage required for coverage under its Swiss Re "all-risk" policy. The operator lost its $50 million bid for coverage earlier this month when a panel of First Department judges decided that CRO...

