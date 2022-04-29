Clover Health Stockholder Sues In Del. For Company Docs

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 29, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A stockholder of Clover Health Investments Corp. sued the Medicare Advantage provider in Delaware's Chancery Court, saying he needed access to documents to investigate the company's directors and officers and "materially false and misleading statements" that have triggered two class actions. In a complaint filed late Thursday, stockholder Richard Armon alleged that company representatives including board chairman Chamath Palihapitiya made false and misleading statements about the company's business and regulatory standing, leading to a federal securities class action in Tennessee and a derivative suit in Delaware. "This misconduct has harmed and will continue to harm the company and supplies a credible basis...

