Criminal Charges Dropped Against Ga. Probate Judge

By Kelcey Caulder (April 29, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Criminal warrants filed against a Dougherty County, Georgia, probate judge in March 2021 alleging that she threatened a county employee have been dismissed by a special prosecutor. On Monday, Bradfield M. Shealy, district attorney for the Southern Judicial Circuit, signed a warrant dismissal freeing Probate Judge Leisa Blount from criminal charges for terroristic threats and violation of oath by a public officer. Judge Blount allegedly threatened to shoot a custodian at the courthouse last year. "Upon investigation, the criminal warrants in the above-styled case are hereby dismissed," Shealy said in the filing. "As such, given the facts and circumstances of this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS