Squire Patton Adds 3 Ukrainian Transfers To IDR Team

By Caleb Symons (April 29, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs has added three young attorneys to its International Dispute Resolution team, including one through a global initiative to offer Ukrainian law students an opportunity to continue their careers amid Russia's invasion of their home country. As part of that program, known as Safe Harbor 4 UA Students, Oleksandra Hnatiuk has begun a secondment with the IDR team in Squire Patton's Berlin office, the firm announced Thursday. Yuliia Pavlova and Dariia Zyma, who are also Ukrainian, have joined that team on secondments in the company's Paris office, according to a press release. Pavlova said Friday she was working for the Kyiv-based law firm...

