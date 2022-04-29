$820M Settlement Blocks Petrobras' Bribery Claims

By Katie Buehler (April 29, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ruled an $820 million settlement agreement's broad release provision barred Petrobras from bringing claims against Belgium-based Transcor Astra Group SA for hiding alleged bribes Astra paid to secure a refinery partnership that eventually soured and led to the settlement. In a unanimous decision, the justices found Petrobras America Inc. and other units of the Brazilian state-owned oil giant couldn't pursue breach of fiduciary duty claims against Astra because of the 2012 settlement agreement's release, which explicitly instructs the reader to construe it "as the broadest type of general release." The deal ended a yearslong legal battle...

