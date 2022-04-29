Vaccine Maker's Upsized Offering Leads Pair of Biotech IPOs

By Tom Zanki (April 29, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Vaccine developer HilleVax Inc. rallied in debut trading Friday after it priced an upsized $200 million initial public offering, leading one of two biotechnology startups to go public and invigorate a moribund IPO market under the combined guidance of four law firms. Boston-based HilleVax offered 11.8 million shares at $17, within its stated range of $16 to $18. HilleVax sold 1.5 million more shares than originally planned. Eye disease-focused Belite Bio Inc. also began trading Friday after raising $36 million. HilleVax is advised by Latham & Watkins LLP and underwriters counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Belite Bio is represented by O'Melveny...

