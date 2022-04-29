Space-Focused SPAC Withdraws Plans For $300M IPO

By McCord Pagan (April 29, 2022, 2:08 PM EDT) -- Blank check company Space Acquisition Corp. I, which had plans to eventually combine with a business in the "space economy" and the commercialization of space travel, withdrew plans for its $300 million initial public offering Friday amid a broader cooldown in the market for special purpose acquisition companies. In a brief filing, Las Vegas-based Space Acquisition told regulators that it's no longer aiming to pursue an IPO after making initial plans in March 2021 to sell 30 million units at $10 apiece. Many SPACs have withdrawn IPO filings in recent months as market conditions have soured. At least four SPACs withdrew...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS