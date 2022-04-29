Patagonia Hits Lacrosse Gear Sellers With IP Suit Over Logo

By Tiffany Hu (April 29, 2022, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Patagonia is accusing several lacrosse gear retailers of selling apparel with logos that look nearly identical to its own mark inspired by Mount Fitz Roy, telling a California federal judge that the lawsuit is "necessary" to stop the retailers from making the alleged copycats. In a complaint filed Thursday, Patagonia Inc. claims Lacrosse Unlimited, LAXID and a number of other retailers are in "blatant disregard" of its intellectual property rights on its trademarks, including for its "P-6" logo — which consists of a "multicolored label inspired by a silhouette of the jagged peaks of the Mt. Fitz Roy skyline," according to...

