Fed. Circ. Whittles Down $6M Sunoco Win On Butane Patents

By Britain Eakin (April 29, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday slashed triple damages and dismantled other parts of an Illinois federal judge's decision that U.S. Venture owed $6 million for infringing four Sunoco butane blending patents, vacating infringement findings on two of the patents and remanding on some claims in the other two. The court's precedential opinion addressed cross appeals by both parties, tossing the infringement findings on two patents the Patent Trial and Appeal Board found were invalid in decisions issued in 2020, which the Federal Circuit affirmed last July. But it also vacated infringement findings on some claims in the other two patents, saying the district...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS