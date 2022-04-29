Pa. Panel Tosses School Districts' Suit Over Court Fees

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 29, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court on Friday rejected two Delaware County school districts' lawsuit against nearly all the county courts in the state that alleges they charge excessive fees. A three-judge panel ruled the Chester Upland and Chichester school districts' putative class action on behalf of 3,000 communities statewide was faulty because the districts only had standing to sue the county that allegedly overcharged them — something they ultimately failed to show. "Petitioners lack standing to maintain an action against any respondents other than the Delaware County [Office of Judicial Support] because petitioners fail to allege that they have been aggrieved by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS