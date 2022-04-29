Trailer Park Owners Seek Win In Injury Coverage Row

By Hope Patti (April 29, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A Nationwide unit must cover a trailer park accused of negligence by an individual injured during a demolition project, the park owners told a Pennsylvania federal court Friday, arguing that a worker exclusion doesn't apply because the man was not an employee of the company hired to perform the work. Kutztown Mobile Home Park LLC and its owners Nicholas Prikis and Sophie Pittas said in a motion for summary judgment that Scottsdale Insurance Co. must provide coverage because it has not met its burden of establishing that Kasey Stofko's injury is precluded by the policy's "injury to worker" exclusion. "There is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS