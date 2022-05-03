Top UK Court To Weigh ECJ Referral In Oil Spill Suit

By Silvia Martelli (May 3, 2022, 4:26 PM BST) -- Britain's highest court will assess whether the English courts should have asked for European Union guidance just before Brexit took effect on how to handle a Spanish judgment that holds insurers liable for up to €855 million ($901 million) for an oil spill. The U.K. Supreme Court said in a note on Friday that it granted permission on March 31 to appeal the Court of Appeal's judgment over the enforceability of the Spanish ruling that the London Steam-Ship Owners' Mutual Insurance Association was liable for losses because of a 2002 oil spill that damaged Spanish and French coastlines. The Supreme Court said it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS