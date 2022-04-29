Judge Bars Mention Of Pot Legality From Criminal Trial

By Sam Reisman (April 29, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has approved federal prosecutors' request to bar any discussion of cannabis legalization from the upcoming trial of a man indicted for criminal conspiracy to traffic marijuana from California to Maryland. In a decision Thursday, U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher wrote that defendant Jonathan Wall's "beliefs about the legality or illegality of marijuana under California law is irrelevant to the elements the government must prove in this case." Accordingly, the court ruled that Wall and his defense counsel would be "precluded from introducing any evidence related to any non-federal jurisdiction's marijuana laws," at the trial, which is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS