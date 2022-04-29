Lenovo Wants Changes To FCC's Plan For 60 GHz Band

By Nadia Dreid (April 29, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Lenovo is warning the Federal Communications Commission that it is "gravely concerned" about the agency's plans to update the rules governing the use of the 60 GHz band, saying that as proposed they would be bad news for virtual reality technology. For virtual reality technology to work properly, it requires a slice of spectrum that can handle "ultra-high throughput and stringent low latency," Lenovo told the agency in a Thursday letter. And right now, the company said, the 60 GHz band is the only unlicensed piece of spectrum that can currently fill that gap. Lenovo's main concern is the power level...

