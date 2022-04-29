Sanitizer Co. Ch. 11 Loan Called Attempt To Dodge Liability

By Rick Archer (April 29, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A creditor of a Mexican Kimberly-Clark subsidiary that shut down after distributing contaminated hand sanitizer is calling a $2.5 million Chapter 11 financing proposal from the subsidiary's parent company an attempt to dodge liability for the contamination. In a motion filed Thursday, 4E Brands Northamerica LLC creditor RHB Brands said liability for the contamination lies higher up on the corporate chain than 4E, adding that the proposed loan agreement would block 4E from pursuing those claims. "These claims against the parent, which were not included in the debtor's schedules, are extremely valuable and likely represent the only means by which the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS