Gov't Contracts Of The Month: Destroyers, Rifles, Polish Tanks

By Alyssa Aquino (April 29, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- April saw the U.S. Navy giving Raytheon $1.6 billion to activate its Zumwalt-class destroyers, and the U.S. Army committing up to $4.7 billion to Sig Sauer's next-generation rifles. Here are Law360's top government contracting picks for April 2022. U.S. Navy Taps Raytheon to Complete Activation of Zumwalt Destroyers The Navy picked Raytheon Technologies Corp.'s missile and defense unit to complete the activation and introduction of the Navy's three Zumwalt-class guided missile destroyers. The Naval Sea Systems Command announced on April 20 that Raytheon had received a $482 million award to provide activation, sustainment and modernization support for the Zumwalt destroyers, including...

