Biogas Producer Hits Texas Pipeline Co. With $2.3M Suit

By Morgan Conley (May 2, 2022, 2:40 PM EDT) -- A company that produces renewable natural gas from dairy farm waste wants $2.3 million from a Texas company it hired to construct a pipeline to load its gas onto a nearby interstate pipeline, alleging the contractor violated their contract and potentially federal and state laws before abandoning the job. Augean RNG LLC sued Prime Midstream Services LLC in Washington federal court Friday, blaming it for costly delays and regulatory obstacles that turned what should've been a $1.9 million project into an over $4 million project. Augean alleges Prime Midstream failed to secure a number of mandatory state permits, which resulted in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS