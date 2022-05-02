Dutch CBD Co. Beats NY False Ad Suit Over THC Content

By Dorothy Atkins (May 2, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has tossed an aircraft maintenance technician's false advertising lawsuit that claims a Dutch CBD company lied about the amount of psychoactive THC in its "100% pure CBD" products, which allegedly caused him to be fired when he failed a drug test. In an 11-page order granting the motion to dismiss Friday, U.S. District Judge Vincent L. Briccetti found the New York federal courts lack jurisdiction over the dispute. The judge said plaintiff Jon-Michael Davey of Nyack, New York, provides "no evidence" that PK Benelux BV's website specifically targets New Yorkers, is aimed at New York consumers,...

