Facebook Parent Meta Accused Of Ripping Off Infinity Logo

By Dorothy Atkins (May 2, 2022, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Meta Platforms Inc.'s new infinity emblem rips off a Swiss computing foundation's logo and damages the nonprofit's reputation for protecting user privacy, according to a trademark infringement lawsuit filed in California federal court. The nonprofit Dfinity Foundation accuses Meta Platforms Inc. of ripping off its trademarked infinity logo in a lawsuit filed in California federal court Friday. In a 12-page complaint submitted Friday, the Zurich-based Dfinity Foundation accuses Facebook Inc.'s corporate parent Meta of intentionally seeking to register a logo that infringes the nonprofit's own corporate logo. "Despite knowledge of Dfinity's mark, Meta chose to proceed with its application to obtain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS