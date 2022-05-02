Albright Won't Ship Patent Suit Over HPE Data Tech To Mass.

By Jasmin Jackson (May 2, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. has failed to convince U.S. District Judge Alan Albright to transfer patent licensing company Intellectual Ventures' suit over data management technology to Massachusetts federal court. The Western District of Texas judge held in a sealed order on Friday that HPE can't move the patent suit lodged against it by Intellectual Ventures I LLC to the Northeast state. HPE had argued in December that Massachusetts would be a "more convenient" venue to fight claims that it swiped Intellectual Ventures' technology for data storage and protection product HPE SimpliVity. According to the software maker, that's where the disputed product...

