Refinery Founder Fights Sanctions Over Illicit Gold Trade

By Grace Dixon (May 2, 2022, 1:58 PM EDT) -- The founder of a Ugandan gold refinery has challenged sanctions levied on him and the refinery by the federal government after finding that the companies smuggled gold from the Democratic Republic of Congo, telling a Washington, D.C., federal court that the decision ignored evidence in his favor. Alain Goetz's Friday suit takes aim at the Office of Foreign Controls' March determination that the African Gold Refinery and eight interconnected companies, with Goetz at the helm, sourced illicit gold from mines in the DRC controlled by armed groups, contributing to instability in the country. Characterizing himself as a "tireless advocate" for clean and...

