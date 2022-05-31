Hub Hires: Mintz, Greenberg, Nutter, Prince Lobel

By Brian Dowling and Chris Villani (May 31, 2022, 1:05 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts lawyers sought to springboard their careers in May with former state and federal prosecutors moving into private practice, the Bay State's pot regulator choosing an interim chair, and a top cancer institute looking to a Yale medical system for its next general counsel. Here are the May moves in Boston's legal landscape. Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo PC Benjamin Ferrucci A former Locke Lord LLP executive compensation and employee benefits partner has joined Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC's Boston office. Benjamin Ferrucci joins Mintz as a member in its employment, labor and benefits practice. He...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS