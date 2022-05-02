Baker McKenzie, Skadden Rep $300M Embracer Games Buy

By McCord Pagan (May 2, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Guided by Baker McKenzie, Embracer Group AB said Monday it's buying a group of game studios and back-catalog of intellectual property for $300 million from Skadden-led Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. The deal includes about 1,100 employees across game studios Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal and Square Enix Montreal, along with more than 50 game titles such as Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief and Legacy of Kain, according to a joint statement. "We are thrilled to welcome these studios into the Embracer Group. We recognize the fantastic IP, world class creative talent, and track record of excellence that have been demonstrated time and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS