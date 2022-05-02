O'Melveny Launches Houston Office With 3 Ex-Willkie Attys

By Jessica Corso (May 2, 2022, 3:21 PM EDT) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP announced Monday it has opened a Houston office with the help of a trio of former Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP attorneys, placing the firm in a third Texas city in less than a year. Partners Angela Olivarez, Steven Torello and Ryan Cicero have joined O'Melveny from Willkie to launch their new employer's Houston office. Monica Hwang, a former King & Spalding LLP attorney who joined O'Melveny in November 2021, will transfer to the Houston office, as well. "We have been impressed by O'Melveny's entry into the Texas market, and the quality and caliber of lawyers who...

