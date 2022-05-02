EU Alleges Apple Pay Locks Out Mobile Wallet Competitors

By Bryan Koenig (May 2, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- European Union antitrust officials accused Apple on Monday of illegally locking out would-be competitors to Apple Pay on iPhones, kickstarting an enforcement proceeding based on company policies barring external access to the technology that powers "tap and go" payments. The European Commission's statement of objections focuses on the near-field communication, or NFC, technology embedded in iPhones that permits interaction with store payment terminals. According to Monday's announcement, Apple bars access to the NFC technology that developers of would-be rivals of Apple Pay would need to produce their own mobile wallets for Apple's operating system, iOS. "Apple Pay is the only mobile...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS