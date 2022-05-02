Riker Danzig Sees Ex-Federal Prosecutor Rejoin As Partner

By Nick Muscavage (May 2, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP on Monday announced the return of a lawyer who had left for a job in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey. Ryan O'Neill, who worked as an associate at Riker Danzig for four years before becoming an assistant U.S. attorney in 2018, joins the firm's white collar criminal defense and investigations group as a partner in Morristown, New Jersey. She said she decided to make the switch back to Riker Danzig because the firm feels like family, and it's where she "grew up and learned the ropes." "It's really where I...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS