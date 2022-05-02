Steel Co. Alleges $7M Debt Dodge In Chancery Court Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 2, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A flat-rolled steel producer seeking more than $7.35 million for unpaid deliveries sued Black Diamond Management LLC and two affiliates in Delaware Chancery Court, alleging the private equity firm had schemed to avoid liabilities of a steel tube company it bought by transferring its assets to a different company. In a complaint filed late Friday, Indiana-based Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor and Cleveland-Cliffs Steel, its Chicago-based parent, alleged Black Diamond fraudulently transferred assets from Boomerang Tube LLC to a new company called PTC Liberty Tubulars LLC in order to thwart Boomerang's creditors. Cleveland-Cliffs says it is owed more than $7.35 million plus interest...

