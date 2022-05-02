Justices To Consider If Ch. 7 Can Negate Unknown Fraud

By Rick Archer (May 2, 2022, 10:25 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it would hear the appeal of a Ninth Circuit decision finding a California woman could be held liable in bankruptcy for a judgment stemming from a fraud even if she was unaware of it. The high court granted certiorari to Kate Bartenwerfer's appeal of a Ninth Circuit decision finding she could not use Chapter 7 bankruptcy to discharge a judgment stemming from allegedly false statements her husband made in the course of selling a jointly-owned house "regardless of her knowledge of the fraud." The case is Kate M. Bartenwerfer v. Kieran Buckley, case number 21-908,...

