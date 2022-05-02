Canadian Lumber Co. Can't Speed Up CIT Duty Fight

By Alex Lawson (May 2, 2022, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade declined to fast-track a Canadian lumber producer's bid to secure a lower duty for its products Monday, finding that the company was not facing the sort of dire straits that merit a quicker process. In a brief opinion, CIT Judge Timothy M. Reif said that if J.D. Irving Ltd. prevails in its duty suit against the U.S. Department of Commerce, it will receive refunds, with interest, on any imports that were overcharged. The court rejected arguments from the company that a longer wait would strip away "much of" the value of a potential victory....

