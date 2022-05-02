New York's SSRGA Expands To Fla. In Merger With 2 Firms

By Madison Arnold (May 2, 2022, 3:29 PM EDT) -- New York City-based firm Schwartz Sladkus Reich Greenberg Atlas LLP announced it is merging with two Boca Raton firms in an effort to expand into South Florida. SSRGA announced Monday that it will combine with Bresky Law and Johnson Ritchey & Feldman PA on May 15. The group will practice under the SSRGA name and increase the total number of attorneys by 11 to 63. "I don't think we went into this with a mindset of doing with two firms. But of all the firms we met, we felt that the people at both ... were the kind of high-level people...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS