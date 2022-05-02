Walmart Gives Workers Stealth Shifts To Fire Them, Suit Says

By Rachel Stone (May 2, 2022, 2:24 PM EDT) -- Walmart schedules shifts for employees at the end of their medical leave without telling them in order to create a pretext that the retail giant can then use to fire those workers, according to a proposed class action filed in federal court. Former Walmart employee Rhonda Moorhead filed suit in Michigan federal court Friday, claiming the retail giant violated the Family Medical Leave Act rights for more than a hundred workers who were fired for missing work shifts they weren't told about. "Defendant has a pattern and practice of retaliating against employees who are on a protected medical leave by placing...

