Georgia Power Says Contractor Liable Over Dam Diver's Death

By Rosie Manins (May 2, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Georgia Power Co. says it is not responsible for the death of a commercial diver at one of its dams and is seeking indemnification from a North Carolina contractor that employed the man. The energy giant filed a third-party complaint Friday against Glenn Industrial Group LLC, after removing to the Middle District of Georgia a wrongful death case brought against it by the parents of Alex Paxton, who died in October 2020 while working underwater on the Lake Oliver Dam in Columbus, Georgia. Georgia Power said Paxton was employed by Glenn Industrial, which agreed in a September 2018 contract to take...

