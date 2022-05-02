Chinese Citizen Convicted of Stealing GSK Trade Secrets

By Craig Clough (May 2, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A federal jury on Friday convicted a Swiss scientist who is also a Chinese national of stealing pharmaceutical trade secrets from GlaxoSmithKline to benefit Chinese government-funded companies controlled by himself and his sister, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Gongda Xue, 52, a legal permanent resident of Switzerland and a citizen of China, was found guilty of multiple counts including trade secret theft, conspiracy to commit trade secret theft, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the prosecutor's office said. He conspired to steal highly valuable secrets related to anti-cancer treatment potentially worth millions,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS