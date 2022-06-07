Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

By Andrew McIntyre (June 7, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- James Esterkin has joined the London office of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP as a partner. Esterkin decamps Kirkland & Ellis LLP to rejoin Simpson, where he had worked from 2013 to 2017. He counsels private equity shops and other funds on real estate transactional and financing deals. D. Scott Brinkmann Butzel has hired a new shareholder for its offices in Detroit and Troy, Michigan. D. Scott Brinkmann, who formerly worked as the director of development and special projects for Detroit's Housing and Revitalization Department, joins the firm and will focus on development, purchases and sales, and financing and leasing deals....

